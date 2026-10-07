Saint-Denis mayor Bally Bagayoko shields students from police amid protests

Bally Bagayoko, mayor of Saint-Denis, stepped in to shield students protesting poor school conditions and teacher shortages.

He stood between riot police and the teens, asking officers to stop.

Bally Bagayoko said, "I stand by being on the side of my residents, and high school students are my residents," and later, "Your demands are just. Keep organizing and making your voices heard. But do not give in to any provocation. Stay united and non-violent."