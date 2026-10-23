Salam Ahmadyan and Rahman Salehi face trial over synagogue plot
World
Two men, Salam Ahmadyan and Rahman Salehi, are set to face trial in Manchester next June, accused of planning an attack on the city's Jewish community.
Both deny charges of engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts on or before 20 September 2026.
The case comes not long after a deadly incident at Heaton Park Synagogue last year that left two people dead.
Authorities allege chlorine bomb plot
Authorities say the men entered the UK illegally by boat, scoped out sites like Heaton Park Synagogue and the Jewish Museum, and tried to build a chlorine bomb with help from an Iranian contact.
They're also accused of researching targets online.
The trial is expected to last five weeks, with a pretrial hearing scheduled for April 2027.