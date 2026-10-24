Salem High football bus crash injures 12 in Rockdale County
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A Salem High School football team bus flipped over on Highway 138 in Rockdale County, Georgia, late Friday, leaving at least 12 people injured.
The bus was packed with 27 players, coaches, trainers, and the driver, all heading home after a night of games.
Trainer airlifted, Highway 138 sections closed
Firefighters and paramedics rushed to help; one trainer had to be airlifted while others went by ambulance.
Families were given a nearby spot to reunite with loved ones.
Officials are still figuring out what caused the crash.
First responders also closed parts of Highway 138 while creating a path to remove the damaged bus from an embankment.