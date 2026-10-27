Samuel Sey arrested at Columbus airport for overstaying visa
Samuel Sey, a conservative Christian blogger known for backing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was arrested at Columbus airport on October 21 for overstaying his visa.
The Department of Homeland Security says Sey, who was born in Ghana, moved to Canada as a child, and has been living in the United States since 2022, has no pending applications and has agreed to leave the country voluntarily.
Sey's wife Annie seeks bail
Sey's family is puzzled by his arrest, saying he was working with a lawyer to get permanent residency.
His wife Annie shared that they're seeking bail, hoping it's just an administrative mix-up.
Sey is being held at Butler County Jail, an unexpected twist given his past praise of ICE as a "force for justice."
The case also puts a spotlight on how complicated US immigration rules can be, even for those who support them.