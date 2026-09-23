Sanders and Casar propose ban, pause, Department of Artificial Intelligence

The bill faces tough odds in the Republican-led Congress, especially with the 2028 election coming up.

Still, Swante Scholz, a software engineer at Google DeepMind who said he was not speaking on behalf of his employer, is backing it, saying "most likely outcome is an existential catastrophe for humanity" and "A ban on superintelligence development would be a positive change for the foreseeable future."

Even Sanders is comparing this moment to past nuclear arms talks, calling for cooperation between the two countries on AI challenges.