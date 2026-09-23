Sanders and Casar propose ban, pause, Department of Artificial Intelligence
Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Greg Casar just introduced a bill to put some guardrails on artificial intelligence in the US.
Their plan? Ban super-advanced AI, hit pause on developing powerful new systems until safety rules are set, and even launch a Department of Artificial Intelligence to keep things in check.
Bill faces Republican-led Congress opposition
The bill faces tough odds in the Republican-led Congress, especially with the 2028 election coming up.
Still, Swante Scholz, a software engineer at Google DeepMind who said he was not speaking on behalf of his employer, is backing it, saying "most likely outcome is an existential catastrophe for humanity" and "A ban on superintelligence development would be a positive change for the foreseeable future."
Even Sanders is comparing this moment to past nuclear arms talks, calling for cooperation between the two countries on AI challenges.