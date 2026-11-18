Sarvam AI adds Chinese models to Token Factory, prompting debate
Sarvam AI is hosting Chinese-made AI models on its Token Factory platform alongside its own, and Google's Gemma, and this move has kicked off a conversation about whether India should lean more on homegrown tech.
Some worry that using foreign models could sideline Indian innovation and put the country's digital independence at risk.
Critics urge public funded Indian AI
Critics say companies backed by public funds should focus on building original Indian AI instead of relying on imports.
The discussion heated up after Sarvam's co-founder Vivek Raghavan warned that "A lot of people are proud to say that India is the largest user of ChatGPT. But that is not a good thing. We are exporting data and importing intelligence." at Bengaluru Tech Summit.
Still, investor Hemant Mohapatra points out there's considerable demand for these services in India, so finding the right balance between local innovation and practical needs is a big challenge right now.