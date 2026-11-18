Critics say companies backed by public funds should focus on building original Indian AI instead of relying on imports.

The discussion heated up after Sarvam's co-founder Vivek Raghavan warned that "A lot of people are proud to say that India is the largest user of ChatGPT. But that is not a good thing. We are exporting data and importing intelligence." at Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Still, investor Hemant Mohapatra points out there's considerable demand for these services in India, so finding the right balance between local innovation and practical needs is a big challenge right now.