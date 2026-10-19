SAS flight to Mumbai returns to Copenhagen after technical issue
World
A SAS Airlines flight from Copenhagen to Mumbai had to make a U-turn about six hours into its journey, flying over Turkiye, because of a technical issue.
The airline said it wanted to get the plane checked out quickly in Denmark and avoid any delays for passengers once in Mumbai.
SAS promises seats on new flights
The detour was tracked live by Flightradar 24, showing just how far the plane had traveled before heading home.
SAS's team in Copenhagen said the necessary technical assessment could be carried out with quicker access to technical team in Copenhagen, and the airline promised that everyone affected would get seats on new flights soon.
This comes just weeks after SAS launched its Mumbai service on October 2, following months of regulatory delays.