Saudi airstrikes on Sanaa kill 3 after Houthis's missiles intercepted
World
Saudi forces carried out airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa and nearby areas this week, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.
The strikes targeted a home and a cement factory, coming just after the Saudi coalition intercepted two missiles fired by the Houthis toward Taif and Yanbu.
Houthis claim attacks on Saudi sites
The Houthis recently claimed responsibility for hitting Saudi sites like the defense ministry and Aramco in Yanbu.
With earlier warnings about threats to Mecca and Jeddah, this latest round of violence follows a ceasefire that had held since 2022, marking another tense turn in West Asia's ongoing conflict.