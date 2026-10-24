Saudi airstrikes reportedly kill 16 as Houthis retaliate, missiles intercepted
Tensions in Yemen just got worse. After Saudi airstrikes reportedly killed 16 people in Sanaa and a Red Sea port, the Iran-backed Houthis hit back by attacking military sites in Aden, where the Saudi-supported Yemeni government is based.
Meanwhile, missiles aimed at other Saudi cities were intercepted, so things are heating up fast.
Violence escalates since July 2026
Yemen's civil war had been dormant since a ceasefire in 2022, but has seriously escalated since July 2026, with more attacks on Saudi oil facilities and airports lately.
This spike in violence is shaking up oil markets and pulling in help for Saudi Arabia from countries like Egypt, Britain, and France.
With the US ordering non-essential embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, the conflict's impact is definitely being felt far beyond its borders.