Saudi Arabia bans poultry, eggs from India, others: Know why

Saudi Arabia 's Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has banned the import of poultry and table eggs from 40 countries, including India. The decision is part of precautionary measures to protect public health and ensure food safety in the local market. The list of affected countries will be periodically reviewed based on global health developments.

Policy revision Updated import list The updated import list is one of the most extensive in recent years, Gulf News reported. It confirms a complete ban on imports from 40 countries and additional regional restrictions amid ongoing global disease concerns. Some countries have been under ban since 2004, while others were added gradually based on updated risk assessments and international reports on animal diseases like highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks.

Import regulations Countries affected by the ban The full ban on poultry and egg imports applies to Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, and Bangladesh among others. Partial restrictions have been imposed on certain provinces and cities in Australia, the US, and Italy among others. The SFDA clarified that the temporary ban doesn't apply to processed poultry products that meet health requirements.

