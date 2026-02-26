Saudi Arabia bans poultry, eggs from India, others: Know why
What's the story
Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has banned the import of poultry and table eggs from 40 countries, including India. The decision is part of precautionary measures to protect public health and ensure food safety in the local market. The list of affected countries will be periodically reviewed based on global health developments.
Policy revision
Updated import list
The updated import list is one of the most extensive in recent years, Gulf News reported. It confirms a complete ban on imports from 40 countries and additional regional restrictions amid ongoing global disease concerns. Some countries have been under ban since 2004, while others were added gradually based on updated risk assessments and international reports on animal diseases like highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks.
Import regulations
Countries affected by the ban
The full ban on poultry and egg imports applies to Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, and Bangladesh among others. Partial restrictions have been imposed on certain provinces and cities in Australia, the US, and Italy among others. The SFDA clarified that the temporary ban doesn't apply to processed poultry products that meet health requirements.
Import exemptions
Exemptions for processed poultry products
The SFDA has clarified that poultry meat and related products that have undergone heat treatment or processing sufficient to eliminate bird flu or Newcastle disease virus are exempt from the temporary ban. However, these products must fully comply with approved health requirements, be accompanied by a health certificate issued by the competent authority in the exporting country, confirm adequate processing standards and originate from an approved facility.