Saudi Arabia executes 2 Bangladeshis in Mecca without notifying Dhaka
World
Saudi Arabia just executed two Bangladeshi nationals, Nazrul Islam Abdul Bashir and Sweety Akter, for alleged immoral acts in Mecca, without telling Bangladesh first.
This has left Bangladesh scrambling for answers and has put a real strain on its relationship with Saudi Arabia.
Dhaka seeks Saudi transparency, rethinks ties
About 3.5 million Bangladeshis work in Saudi Arabia, sending home money that's vital for the country's economy.
Bangladesh is asking Saudi officials for more transparency and is rethinking how to balance keeping strong ties with Riyadh while also protecting its people working overseas.