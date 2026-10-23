Saudi Arabia expands al-Duwadimi site to make solid fuel missiles
World
Saudi Arabia is ramping up its ballistic missile site at al-Duwadimi, which could mean more powerful and longer-range missiles in the near future.
Satellite images from more than a year show new construction for making larger solid-fuel missiles, a move that might shift the region's military balance.
Chinese technology at al-Duwadimi site
This upgrade leans heavily on Chinese tech: parts of the facility look a lot like Chinese missile plants.
That's catching attention in the US especially since there's talk of a U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal.
The whole situation is adding tension with Iran and could push other countries in the Middle East to boost their own arsenals too.