Saudi Arabia expects prolonged conflict with Yemen's Houthis to continue
Saudi Arabia is gearing up for a drawn-out conflict with Yemen's Houthis, expecting the fighting to stretch into next year.
Even after facing setbacks on the battlefield in Yemen and attacks disrupting life at home, the kingdom hopes its Yemeni allies can help turn things around in the next six months before any peace talks begin.
Saudi reshuffles commanders, deepens Yemeni partnership
To adapt, Saudi Arabia has switched up military leadership and partnered more closely with Yemeni forces to defend key spots like Aden.
They're also being more open about the war, sharing regular updates and even discussing it in mosque sermons.
Meanwhile, Saudi leaders are still hoping for offensive support from the US but so far, the US hasn't agreed.