Saudi Arabia intercepts 2 Houthi missiles targeting Taif and Yanbu
World
Saudi Arabia stopped two ballistic missiles headed for Taif and Yanbu on Saturday, October 24, 2026, thanks to its air-defense system.
The missiles were launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, setting off emergency alerts in places such as Jeddah.
Officials quickly confirmed both missiles were destroyed and the immediate threat was over.
India arranges return of stranded pilgrims
These missile strikes are just the latest in a string of Houthi attacks on Saudi targets, including oil sites and airports.
Fighting has also ramped up between Houthis and Saudi-backed forces in parts of Yemen.
The unrest is having ripple effects: India recently had to facilitate the return of its stranded pilgrims from the area, showing how far-reaching this conflict has become.