Saudi Arabia issues 'potential danger' alert amid Iran-backed Houthi rebels
World
Saudi Arabia briefly issued a "potential danger" alert for Mecca, Jeddah, Taif, and Yanbu on Saturday (Oct. 24, 2026) after security threats from Iran-backed Houthi rebels ramped up.
The warning was quickly canceled.
Saudi forces intercept missiles Taif Yanbu
The alert came right after Saudi forces intercepted ballistic missiles targeting Taif and Yanbu, just the latest in a string of Houthi attacks on key infrastructure.
The war had been dormant since a ceasefire in 2022, but erupted again in July, with past incidents like the deadly attack on Riyadh airport earlier this month.
This ongoing conflict has kept tensions high and made security a big worry for everyone in the area.