Saudi Arabia probes reported co-pilot attempt on Israel-bound flydubai flight
Saudi Arabia is digging into what happened on a recent flydubai flight, after the co-pilot reportedly tried to crash the Israel-bound plane while flying through Saudi airspace on September 30, 2026.
This safety investigation is happening alongside a criminal probe by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), showing both countries are serious about keeping skies safe, even when incidents are intentional.
Saudi notifies agencies, Israel offers help
Saudi Arabia has already let international aviation groups know about its investigation.
While UAE officials haven't commented yet, Israel says it's willing to help since its citizens were on board.
The US National Transportation Safety Board might also join in because the jet was American-made.
All these efforts point to countries teaming up to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.