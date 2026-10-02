Saudi Arabia readies to retake Bab el Mandeb from Houthis
World
Saudi Arabia is getting ready for a major offensive against Yemen's Houthi rebels, aiming to take back the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a super important route for global shipping.
Yemeni forces armed and trained by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at earlier stages of the civil war will handle most of the fighting on the ground, with Saudi air support backing them up.
May involve over 100,000 Yemeni soldiers
The operation will target key spots like Bab el-Mandeb, Al-Bayda, and Marib, possibly involving over 100,000 Yemeni soldiers.
The US is sharing intelligence to help out, while Turkey and Pakistan are sending equipment but staying out of direct combat.
One big goal: protect Saudi infrastructure from Houthi missile strikes and try to bring more stability to a tense region.