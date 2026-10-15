Saudi Arabia says Iran arms Yemen's Houthis as truce collapses
Things are heating up in the Middle East again: Saudi Arabia is accusing Iran of backing the Houthi rebels in Yemen, just as a fragile truce has broken down.
According to Dr. Rayed Krimly, the deputy minister for public diplomacy at the foreign ministry, Iran is arming and training the Houthis, which Saudi officials say goes against UN Security Council resolutions and makes an already tense situation even trickier.
Saudi airstrikes follow Houthi attacks
Saudi officials are frustrated that Iran isn't helping to end the fighting, even after direct communications.
Recent Houthi attacks, including strikes on Riyadh's airport, have caused heavy casualties and pushed tensions higher. In response, Saudi-led forces have launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
Meanwhile, most people in Yemen now depend on aid as violence keeps making life harder, and peace talks have stalled with no clear solution in sight.