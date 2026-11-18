Saudi Arabia seeks US support after Houthi attacks disrupt events
Saudi Arabia is stepping up its fight against Yemen's Houthi rebels and is now turning to the US for support.
Recent Houthi attacks have hit major sites like Riyadh's Aramco headquarters and the city's airport, forcing big events, including the FII investment conference and the AFC Asian Cup, to be canceled or postponed.
These disruptions are putting Saudi Arabia's global plans on hold.
Cease-fire collapse intensifies Yemen war
Things got more intense after a cease-fire fell apart, with Houthis grabbing key territory and Saudi-led forces focusing on defending Aden.
Saudi Arabia has even replaced the commander overseeing the Saudi-led coalition.
Meanwhile, talk about the conflict is becoming more open in Saudi Arabia, as government messaging backs ongoing military action against persistent Houthi threats.
The war itself started back in 2015, has become the most active front in the wider Iran war, and has led to a major humanitarian crisis in Yemen.