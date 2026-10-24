Saudi Arabia strikes Sanaa, kills 11 after stopping Houthi missiles
Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, after stopping two Houthi missiles aimed at its cities.
The strikes killed 11 people and hit homes, including a building for cement factory workers.
This is the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict between Saudi-led forces and Iran-backed Houthis, which flared up again this July after a broken cease-fire.
Diplomats depart amid Saudi defense alerts
With violence on the rise, Saudi Arabia briefly issued defense alerts and foreign diplomats have started leaving the country.
The Houthis have been targeting major Saudi infrastructure: just recently, an attack on Riyadh airport left 13 dead.
As things heat up, Egypt has suggested sending troops to help defend Saudi Arabia, while Britain and France have offered their forces to protect the Gulf kingdom.
The situation is tense and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen keeps getting worse.