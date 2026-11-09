Saudi Arabia to host 600 Syrian forces amid Houthi fighting
Saudi Arabia is teaming up with Syria, with an initial force of about 600 Syrian special forces fighters expected to be deployed to Saudi Arabia in the coming week to help secure its border with Yemen as fighting with Houthi rebels heats up.
Syrian military leaders, including the head of the 82nd Division, recently spent two weeks in Saudi Arabia.
While Syrian advisers are helping train Yemeni forces inside the kingdom, none of these forces are being sent into Yemen itself.
Saudi Arabia and Syria deepen ties
Syria might soon join the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement alongside Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Pakistan, a sign that old rivalries are turning into new partnerships.
On top of that, Saudi Arabia has signed a military cooperation deal with Syria and pledged over $400 million for rebuilding efforts there.
It's a big step for both countries as they strengthen ties during a tense time in the region.