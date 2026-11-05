Saudi Arabia warns Houthis threaten Yanbu oil hub after attacks
Saudi Arabia just flagged a possible threat to its key Yanbu oil hub, pointing to ongoing attacks from Yemen's Houthi movement.
The warning comes as the Houthis continue attacks, especially with the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in the background.
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, the Saudi-led coalition shot down a missile near Medina and the kingdom's civil defense sent out alerts for Sharurah, but no direct hits were reported that day.
Saudi Arabia requests allied military support
To deal with these rising threats, Saudi Arabia is teaming up with allies for extra defense.
Saudi Arabia is requesting assistance from the US to Europe and West Asia for defensive and offensive support; Egypt has approved aid, Turkey is about to finalize a defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and the UK has said it will fly fighter jets on defensive missions to help protect Saudi cities from Houthi aerial attacks.
The situation remains tense as both sides keep up their military pressure.