Saudi Arabia warns Houthis threaten Yanbu oil hub after attacks

Saudi Arabia just flagged a possible threat to its key Yanbu oil hub, pointing to ongoing attacks from Yemen's Houthi movement.

The warning comes as the Houthis continue attacks, especially with the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in the background.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, the Saudi-led coalition shot down a missile near Medina and the kingdom's civil defense sent out alerts for Sharurah, but no direct hits were reported that day.