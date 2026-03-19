Saudi's Yanbu port, currently the only crude export outlet, hit

Saudi Arabia 's Red Sea port of Yanbu, currently the only export outlet for any crude oil out of Gulf Arab countries, was targeted in an aerial attack, Reuters reported. The strike had minimal impact on operations at Saudi Aramco's SAMREF refinery in Yanbu. The attack comes after Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued evacuation warnings to several oil facilities across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, including the Saudi Aramco ExxonMobil joint venture SAMREF refinery at Yanbu.

Escalating tensions Attack on Yanbu port threatens global oil supply Iran issued the evacuation warning after Israel struck its South Pars gas field, escalating the conflict in the region. The attack on Yanbu port threatens global oil supply, as it is one of two main export outlets for crude oil from Gulf Arab countries. The other outlet, UAE's Fujairah port, has also been attacked multiple times, suspending its operations.

Missile damage QatarEnergy reports extensive damage at Ras Laffan LNG site After Iran's warning, QatarEnergy on Wednesday reported extensive damage from Iranian missile attacks on Ras Laffan, Qatar's core LNG processing site. The Ras Laffan facility, located 80km northeast of Doha, is the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) production site and accounts for around 20% of global LNG output. The Qatari Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the missile strikes caused "significant damage."

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