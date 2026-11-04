Saudi coalition downs 3 Houthi drones including 1 over Mecca
World
Saudi Arabia's coalition forces just shot down three drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, including one over the Mecca region.
This comes after the Houthis claimed they had launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid Air Base, showing they're getting bolder with their targets.
Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki confirms interception
Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki confirmed the successful interception but kept details brief.