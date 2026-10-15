Saudi coalition intercepts cruise missile in Medina, Houthis deny involvement
World
The Saudi-led military coalition said it intercepted a cruise missile in the Medina region.
The Houthis denied they were behind it and stressed they won't target sacred sites like Medina or Mecca.
Coalition strikes Houthi positions in Sanaa
The missile was intercepted in the Medina region, part of a recent spike in attacks linked to the ongoing Yemen conflict.
While the coalition has responded by striking Houthi positions in Sanaa, the Houthis insist their focus is on strategic, not religious, targets.
This war has dragged on since 2015 and continues to fuel a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.