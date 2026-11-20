Saudi coalition strikes Yemen power stations, urges Hodeidah port evacuation
Saudi Arabia and its allies just launched airstrikes on power stations in Yemen, hitting sites in Qahza and Mocha.
The coalition is also urging people to leave Hodeidah port, which is held by the Houthis.
These strikes come amid escalating military activity in the region, making life even harder for people in Yemen.
Iran warns and Iraqi troops move
The conflict isn't just local: regional players are weighing in too.
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warned that Iran would hit back if its infrastructure is attacked, saying threats against its dams won't be taken lightly.
Meanwhile, Iraqi troops have been moved into Jurf al-Sakhar, showing how the situation is heating up across borders.
With more airstrikes reported in Yemen's capital Sanaa, the crisis keeps growing and civilians are caught in the middle.