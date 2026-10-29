Saudi exports hold near 6.5 million bpd despite Houthi attacks

Even with ongoing attacks from Houthi rebels, Saudi Arabia's oil exports are holding steady at about 6.5 million barrels per day this October.

To keep things running smoothly, the kingdom has boosted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, now with US Navy escorts, and upped Red Sea exports to 2.5 million barrels a day.

Data firms like Vortexa and Kpler say these steps have helped keep oil flowing, even under pressure.