Saudi exports hold near 6.5 million bpd despite Houthi attacks
Even with ongoing attacks from Houthi rebels, Saudi Arabia's oil exports are holding steady at about 6.5 million barrels per day this October.
To keep things running smoothly, the kingdom has boosted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, now with US Navy escorts, and upped Red Sea exports to 2.5 million barrels a day.
Data firms like Vortexa and Kpler say these steps have helped keep oil flowing, even under pressure.
Houthi strikes push Brent to $115
Houthi strikes, including a refinery fire and airport hits, have pushed Brent crude prices up to $115 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia is using these higher prices to make up for losses from damaged infrastructure, but tracking tankers has gotten tricky since many ships are turning off their trackers.
Meanwhile, Saudi officials are not commenting on the attacks.