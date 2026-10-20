Saudi investment summit 'Davos in the Desert' postponed to 2027
World
Saudi Arabia's big investment summit, often called "Davos in the Desert," won't happen until 2027 now.
The event, originally set for Oct. 26, 2026, was postponed because of security worries after Houthi attacks disrupted life and business in Riyadh.
Instead of going online, organizers chose to wait it out for an in-person gathering.
Saudi FII helped close over $50bn
The FII summit is a major part of Saudi Arabia's push to attract global investors: last year alone, it helped close over $50 billion in deals and brought in top executives from places like Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.
But ongoing regional conflicts and security threats have made it tough for Riyadh to reach its goal of becoming a go-to spot for international business.