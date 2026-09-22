Saudi King Salman labels Houthis 'terrorist militia' after Mecca drone
World
Saudi King Salman has strongly criticized Yemen's Houthi movement, labeling them a "terrorist militia" after Saudi authorities said they had intercepted a Houthi drone near Mecca.
The king praised Saudi military and security forces for keeping the country's holy sites and people safe.
This latest incident adds more tension to a conflict that's ongoing.
Houthi sources: Saudi strike killed 9
Houthi sources say a recent Saudi airstrike on a Yemeni prison killed nine detainees, raising concerns about the security of the Bab el-Mandeb.
Meanwhile, Russia's President Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have discussed the situation, pushing for safer trade routes and a diplomatic solution, even as oil exports from Saudi Arabia keep flowing despite all the unrest.