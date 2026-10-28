Saudi-led airstrikes kill 14 at al-Hazm market amid Taiz siege
Saudi-led airstrikes on a crowded market in northern Yemen's al-Jawf province left 14 people dead, including three children, two women, and 15 others wounded.
The strikes hit during peak hours near a gas station in al-Hazm.
This comes as Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, are stepping up their siege on Taiz, leading Yemeni officials to urgently ask for help from the international community.
Houthi missiles hit Aden airport
Meanwhile, Houthi missile strikes targeted Aden airport, putting passengers at risk and forcing flights to reroute.
Taiz is still under heavy fire, with water supplies disrupted.
All of this is happening alongside other regional crises, like Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and increased security in Belgrade after an attempted attack near the Israeli Embassy, making things even more tense across the region.