Saudi-led airstrikes kill 14 at al-Hazm market amid Taiz siege

Saudi-led airstrikes on a crowded market in northern Yemen's al-Jawf province left 14 people dead, including three children, two women, and 15 others wounded.

The strikes hit during peak hours near a gas station in al-Hazm.

This comes as Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, are stepping up their siege on Taiz, leading Yemeni officials to urgently ask for help from the international community.