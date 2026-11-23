Saudi-led airstrikes on Hodeida telecom sites kill 17, injure 11
A Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeida this week, hitting telecom facilities and leaving 17 workers dead and 11 injured, according to the Houthis's telecommunications ministry.
The strikes destroyed offices, living quarters, and a mosque, disrupting telecommunications and internet services and affecting tens of thousands of people.
Yemen conflict between Iran-backed Houthis escalates
These strikes came a day after the coalition intercepted a missile aimed at Saudi Arabia's coast, showing just how tense things are getting.
Yemen's civil war has been ongoing for more than a decade and escalated in July after a truce fell apart.
With more than 1,600 deaths and hundreds of thousands forced from their homes recently, it's another tough chapter in a long-running conflict between Iran-backed Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.