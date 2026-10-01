Saudi-led coalition: Houthis hit Riyadh airport 20 times, 17 dead
World
This month, the Saudi-led coalition says Houthi forces have hit Riyadh's main airport 20 times using missiles and drones.
These attacks led to 17 deaths and 333 injuries, raising big concerns about safety at major Saudi airports as fighting ramps up.
Saudi-led coalition destroys 127 weapons sites
The Houthis also targeted Abha airport, causing more casualties.
The coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki claims the Houthis are getting advanced weapons from outside supporters.
In response, the coalition has destroyed 127 weapons storage facilities and launch platforms in Yemen's mountainous areas.
Meanwhile, the Houthis are warning airlines that most Saudi airspace (except Mecca and Medina) isn't safe right now: a reminder that this conflict is still far from any real resolution.