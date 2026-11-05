Saudi led coalition intercepted Houthi ballistic missile headed for Medina
World
The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile headed for the Medina region on November 5, after an alert went out near Yanbu.
The missile was launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, who say they're actually targeting oil sites and military bases, not holy cities like Medina.
Saudi coalition downed Eastern Province drone
Along with the missile, the Saudi-led coalition also shot down a drone over the Eastern Province, a focal point of Saudi Arabia's oil industry.
Attacks like these keep pressure on important places like Yanbu and Dammam airport.
Even as tensions rise, the Houthis insist they won't target Mecca or Medina, but security remains tight as these threats continue.