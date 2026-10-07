Saudi led coalition intercepts Houthi missile aimed at Khamis Mushait
Things are getting tense in Yemen again. The Saudi-led coalition just stopped a missile from Houthi rebels aimed at Khamis Mushait, showing how the fighting has picked up after a four-year cease-fire fell apart.
This new wave of clashes is making the region uneasy and even shaking up global energy markets.
Pakistan and Turkey support Saudi Arabia
Yemeni forces say they've pushed Houthis out of key spots like Bab al-Mandab strait and Mocha port, but Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree insists they're still active along the Red Sea coast and launching attacks elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Houthis recently targeted Riyadh's airport and oil sites, which led to temporary air space closures.
With civilian casualties rising, countries like Pakistan and Turkey have stepped in to back Saudi Arabia, highlighting just how complicated this conflict has become.