Saudi-led coalition launches operation in Yemen to stop Houthi smuggling
The Saudi-led coalition just kicked off a "special operation" in Yemen, attacking Hodeida and carrying out attacks in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz governorates.
Their main goal? To stop the Houthis from smuggling weapons and building up their military.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said they specifically targeted missile and drone sites after a recent spike in fighting.
Iran-backed Houthis threaten attacks on Jeddah
Not backing down, the Iran-backed Houthis fired back with threats to attack major Saudi locations, including Jeddah, and warned people to steer clear of Riyadh's financial district.
They even declared Saudi airspace unsafe, except for the holy airspace over Mecca and Medina.
All this comes after a four-year truce fell apart in July, leaving the region on edge as both sides ramp up their moves.