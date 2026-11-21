Saudi-led coalition shoots down 3 Houthi missiles aimed at Riyadh
Early Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition shot down three ballistic missiles aimed at Riyadh by Yemen's Houthi group.
People in the capital heard the blasts and received an alert, but officials later reassured everyone that "the danger has passed."
This comes as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis keep heating up.
Coalition strikes Hodeida, Houthis threaten Riyadh
The missile attack followed fresh attacks by the Saudi-led coalition on the Red Sea port city of Hodeida.
Afterward, the Houthis said online they were targeting several spots in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh.
It is another sign of how shaky things are right now between both sides across the region.