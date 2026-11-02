Saudi-led coalition strikes Ras Issa port, oil facility, Houthis condemn
World
Saudi-led coalition strikes hit Yemen's Ras Issa port and an oil facility on Monday, leaving seven people hurt.
The Houthis, who control the area, called the attacks "war crimes" and said they violated international law.
Ras Issa is a key spot for oil imports, while nearby Hodeidah helps bring in food and aid.
Coalition says strikes weaken Houthi resources
The Saudi-led coalition says these strikes are meant to weaken Houthi resources.
Tensions have been rising since a 2022 truce in Yemen's civil war fell apart in July, with recent clashes causing over 1,600 deaths and forcing 300,000 people to leave their homes, according to the U.N.