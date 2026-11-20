Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen power stations, urges Hodeidah evacuation
Saudi Arabia and its allies just launched new airstrikes in Yemen, hitting power stations and ramping up pressure on Houthi-controlled areas.
The coalition urged civilians to leave Hodeidah port (a key lifeline for food and aid).
Iran warns of retaliation if threatened
After the strikes, an Iranian commander promised Iran would respond "decisively" if Iran's infrastructure is threatened.
Meanwhile, Houthis say they've hit back at Saudi targets, and Iraqi joint security forces have begun deploying to the center of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad.
With both sides digging in, the region's tensions are definitely not cooling off any time soon.