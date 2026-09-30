Saudi official denies meeting with Israel and UAE leaders
World
Saudi Arabia is shutting down rumors about a reported meeting with Israel's prime minister and the U.A.E.'s president in Abu Dhabi.
Despite reports that they discussed security and regional issues, a Saudi official firmly told AFP, "No official meetings. No talks. Nothing whatsoever."
Saudi conditions normalization on Palestinian statehood
Unlike the U.A.E. which made things official with Israel back in 2020, Saudi Arabia says it won't consider normalizing relations until there's real progress toward Palestinian statehood.
Saudi Arabia has maintained that it will not normalize relations with Israel without a clear path to Palestinian statehood, even as other Arab countries move forward with Israel.