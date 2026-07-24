Saudi prince died from drug, alcohol overdose in London hotel
What's the story
A 29-year-old Saudi prince died of a drug and alcohol overdose in a luxury London hotel, an inquest has found. Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud was found dead in his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on November 25, 2025. He checked into the €600-a-night hotel on November 19 for a week-long stay and was last seen alive on CCTV the night before his death when he went outside for a cigarette.
Autopsy findings
Details of his death
A hotel cleaner found the prince fully clothed on the bathroom floor of his fifth-floor room. Despite efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A toxicology report revealed Prince Abdullah had a blood alcohol level of 222mg per 100ml of blood, nearly three times England's legal drink-driving limit.
Investigators also found potentially fatal levels of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly known as a party drug, along with traces of cannabis, xanax and other anti-anxiety medications in therapeutic quantities.
Addiction battle
Struggled with alcohol misuse, prescription drug dependence
The combination of substances led to cardiac arrest and ultimately caused his death.
The inquest also revealed that Prince Abdullah had struggled with alcohol misuse and prescription drug dependence.
He was treated at the Priory Clinic in Roehampton in August 2025 for detoxification from alcohol, benzodiazepines, and pregabalin.
Consultant psychiatrist Dr. Victoria Chamorro said he engaged positively with treatment but missed follow-up appointments after discharge.
Despite this, clinicians didn't consider him at risk of self-harm when he was discharged.
Death verdict
No evidence of suicide or foul play
Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin concluded there was no evidence of suicide or foul play in Prince Abdullah's death.
The court found no suicide note or indication of suicidal thoughts, and CCTV footage showed him alone before his death.
Recording a verdict of death by misadventure, Harkin ruled the medical cause was multi-drug ingestion.
She extended condolences to the prince's family in her ruling.
Official statement
Saudi Royal Court confirmed Prince Abdullah's death
The Saudi Royal Court confirmed Prince Abdullah's death in an official statement on December 2.
The statement said the prince had "passed away to the mercy of Almighty God" outside Saudi Arabia and confirmed funeral prayers would be held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.
The funeral was attended by many princes and senior officials, showing solidarity within the royal family after his untimely demise.