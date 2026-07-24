Saudi prince died from drug, alcohol overdose in London hotel

A hotel cleaner found the prince fully clothed on the bathroom floor of his fifth-floor room. Despite efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology report revealed Prince Abdullah had a blood alcohol level of 222mg per 100ml of blood, nearly three times England's legal drink-driving limit.

Investigators also found potentially fatal levels of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), commonly known as a party drug, along with traces of cannabis, xanax and other anti-anxiety medications in therapeutic quantities.