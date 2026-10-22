Saudi Shaybah oil field drone attack kills 2, injures 2
A drone attack at Saudi Arabia's Shaybah oil field turned tragic on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, when falling debris killed two people and injured two others.
The victims were from Nepal, the Philippines, Pakistan, and India, highlighting how global these work sites really are.
The falling debris also set a contractor's vehicle on fire, according to Saudi officials.
Houthi drone attacks hit Saudi sites
This is not an isolated incident: Houthi rebels from Yemen have been ramping up drone attacks on Saudi infrastructure lately.
Airports and oil sites have been hit before, including a deadly strike last month and another that sparked a fire in an administrative building at Aramco.
These attacks follow renewed fighting in Yemen after years of relative calm, making things tense across the region.