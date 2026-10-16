Saudi top court reportedly upholds death sentence for Youssef al-Manasif

Manasif's case has sparked outrage over reports of torture and a confession made under pressure. Plus, he didn't meet his state-appointed lawyer until five years after being arrested.

This goes against a 2020 royal decree meant to end executions for crimes committed by minors, but rights groups say at least 17 people who were children at the time of their alleged offenses have been executed in Saudi Arabia since 2015.

The U.N. is urging Saudi Arabia to actually enforce its own rules and stop executing minors.