Saudia Group in talks to buy at least 150 jets
Saudia Group, which runs both the national airline and Flyadeal, is gearing up for a record-breaking aircraft deal.
They are talking to Airbus and Boeing about buying at least 150 narrowbody and widebody jets, partly to grow their fleet, partly to swap out older planes.
As Sanjiv Kapoor, the group's executive vice president of strategy at Saudia Group and acting chief executive officer at Flyadeal, put it, the plan just needs a green light from the board.
Saudia fleet 196 deliveries from 2031
Right now, Saudia Group has 196 planes. This planned order, set for delivery from 2031, would keep them flying jets through 2040.
It's not just about size; airlines are reworking orders because of supply chain delays.
For Saudia, this move is all about staying competitive and ready for whatever comes next in global travel.