Saudia Group in talks to buy at least 150 jets

Saudia Group, which runs both the national airline and Flyadeal, is gearing up for a record-breaking aircraft deal.

They are talking to Airbus and Boeing about buying at least 150 narrowbody and widebody jets, partly to grow their fleet, partly to swap out older planes.

As Sanjiv Kapoor, the group's executive vice president of strategy at Saudia Group and acting chief executive officer at Flyadeal, put it, the plan just needs a green light from the board.