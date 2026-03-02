Middle East conflict: Thousands of Indians stranded, evacuation awaited

The Middle East is currently embroiled in conflict following the strikes on Iran conducted by the United States and Israel. The situation has left thousands of Indians, including tourists, students, and workers, stranded as airspace remains closed. Appeals for evacuation have been made by Indian citizens through social media platforms to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Helpline assistance MEA releases emergency helpline numbers In response to the crisis, the MEA has released emergency helpline numbers for Indians in affected countries. These helplines are meant to assist with medical emergencies, security concerns, and evacuation queries. The MEA has also expressed deep concern over the situation in Iran and the Gulf region, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and prioritize civilian safety. "We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," it said in a statement.

Student distress Students appeal for help Indian students, particularly medical students in Tehran, have also appealed for help. One female student said: "The situation here feels really worse and uncertain... We just request for...quicker and clear evacuation as soon as possible." Another male student from Iran University of Medical Sciences added, "Missiles are raining here... we all the students who don't even want to come into this video... I would like to appeal to Indian government that they should evacuate us as soon as possible."

Ongoing communication Indian missions in Gulf in touch with citizens Indian missions in the Gulf are also in touch with citizens, advising them to stay alert and follow local guidelines. However, no immediate evacuation plans have been announced due to the closed airspace. Major airlines such as Air India and IndiGo have suspended flights to the region amid this ongoing conflict.

