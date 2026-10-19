Scientists detect 2 magma reservoirs beneath Nicaragua's Masaya volcano
Scientists just uncovered two hidden magma reservoirs under Nicaragua's Masaya volcano, putting nearly 2 million people at risk if things heat up.
They spotted these deep underground shifts using satellite data from 2018 to 2024, which could help predict eruptions better for this famously active, lava-filled volcano.
Satellites help reveal Masaya magma motion
The research team noticed that the two magma pockets actually behave differently (one area is rising while another is sinking), which shows how complex things are below the surface.
Thanks to advanced satellite technology that can see through clouds, scientists can now keep a closer eye on changes and warn nearby communities sooner.
This work, backed by the US National Science Foundation, could also help improve volcano monitoring around the world.