Scientists link E. coli colibactin to rising under-50 bowel cancers
Scientists think a toxin made by certain E. coli bacteria, called colibactin, could be behind the growing number of bowel cancer cases in people under 50.
These colibactin-linked genetic changes show up more often in younger patients' tumors, hinting that this bacterial toxin might play a bigger role than we thought.
Researchers warn of early colibactin mutations
Researchers like Prof Mike Stratton say colibactin mutations could start showing up as early as infancy, possibly speeding up cancer's development.
Prof. Elio Riboli noted that E. coli strains might have changed to produce more colibactin in people born after 1960.
Prof. Helen Coleman also pointed out that tackling things like rising obesity and less physical activity is key for lowering risk, alongside looking into how this bacterial toxin works.