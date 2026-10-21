Sean Spicer says press secretary skills outweigh image and loyalty
Sean Spicer, Trump's first press secretary, is reminding everyone that the job is about real skills, not just looks or loyalty.
After Katie Zacharia served as press secretary for only five days, Spicer told Australia's News24 that being good at media and understanding government matters way more than simply agreeing with Trump or fitting a certain image.
Katie Zacharia 'my president' briefing gaffe
Zacharia took over after Karoline Leavitt left the position at the end of August, but quickly made headlines herself, especially after accidentally calling her husband "my president" during a briefing.
Spicer, who knows how tough the role can be from his own experience, said loyalty and appearance should only count for about 20% of the job.
The main thing? You really need to know what you're doing if you want to survive in this high-pressure spot.