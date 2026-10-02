Search ends as crews recover Catalina Hernandez after helicopter crash
World
After a 23-hour search, crews have recovered the body of Catalina Hernandez, the last missing person from this week's tragic helicopter crash near Catalina Island.
Hernandez, 45, was being airlifted for an allergic reaction when the helicopter went down shortly after takeoff for unknown reasons.
Hernandez's son and a medic survived
Of the five people on board, only Hernandez's 20-year-old son and a medic survived; sadly, the pilot and a nurse did not make it.
REACH Air Medical Services shared its condolences with families and praised its team's dedication to patient care.
A memorial was held on Catalina Island to honor those lost.
The crash comes just weeks after another incident in Chatsworth.