Boeing cargo plane vanishes off Pakistan coast; search underway

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About K2 Airways

K2 Airways, a private cargo airline based in Karachi, was founded in 2018. The missing Boeing 737-400 was their only aircraft, which had entered service with the carrier in 2024 after being converted from a passenger jet originally operated by Russia's Aeroflot in 1999. The last major aviation incident in Pakistan occurred in 2020 when a Pakistan International Airlines flight crashed near Karachi airport, killing all but two of the 99 people on board.