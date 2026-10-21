Sebastien Lecornu meets unions after riots triggered curfews and jailings
France's prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, is sitting down with representatives from five unions on October 21 after a wave of riots led to curfews and nearly 150 people had been jailed and more than 800 brought before the courts.
More protests are already lined up by the Yellow Vests and high school students for October 24.
Lecornu says there will be a "massive" police presence but insists people's right to protest will be respected.
US and China issue travel warnings
With unrest making global headlines, countries like the US and China have issued travel warnings about France.
Paris has set nighttime curfews, banned big gatherings in hot-spot areas, and even restricted flammable materials to keep things calm.
Meanwhile, over 800 people face legal action from the riots, and lawmakers are digging into what went wrong with security.
The world is watching closely as France heads toward its presidential election.