Sebastien Lecornu meets unions after riots triggered curfews and jailings

France's prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, is sitting down with representatives from five unions on October 21 after a wave of riots led to curfews and nearly 150 people had been jailed and more than 800 brought before the courts.

More protests are already lined up by the Yellow Vests and high school students for October 24.

Lecornu says there will be a "massive" police presence but insists people's right to protest will be respected.